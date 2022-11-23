Fixed cameras that read license plates are coming to Salina

A Flock license plate reader camera is mounted to a pole. Flock will begin installing similar cameras throughout Salina after a request from the Salina Police Department was approved by the city commission.

Nearly two dozen cameras with the ability to scan license plates will soon be installed across the city after the Salina City Commission approved a request from the police department.

The unanimous action by the commission means that the city will enter into a three-year agreement with Flock Safety for the installation and leasing of 22 fixed automatic license plate readers (ALPR).

Sean Morton, interim chief for the Salina Police Department, said ALPRs, which can alert law enforcement to vehicles of interest, are not a new technology for the department, which bought two mobile readers in 2015.

"At that time, we placed them on police vehicles and they were used throughout Salina," Morton said. "They were in use up until July of 2021."

Morton said the department had maintenance issues with the two readers which were costing the department time and resources and they were taken out of service.

Why did SPD choose the Flock system?

Despite the issues Salina police have faced with its previous experience of ALPRs, Morton said the technology is a useful tool for law enforcement and the department began looking at what other options might be available.

"(We looked at) not only mobile, but also fixed (systems) and what also works in conjunction with the technology we already have," Morton said.

The department uses body cameras and in-car cameras made by a company called Axon, and Morton said the mobile version of the Flock software is integrated into the Axon in-car video system that SPD uses.

Because of this integration, Morton said the department won't have to access multiple databases for information.

"(This way), your technology is working together as opposed to working against you and working against time," Morton said.

SPD has seen success with ALPRs

Morton said Salina police's use of ALPRs in the past has been beneficial, citing cases where data collected by the technology has led to the recovery of stolen vehicle tags, the arrest of individuals with warrants and the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles in the five years they were used in the city.

"They've been instrumental in locating...an individual involved in shooting one of our police officers about a year ago and also locating a suspect in a homicide case from this year," Morton said.

He also said that other jurisdictions in Kansas have seen success with ALPRs, including those that use Flock systems.

"Wichita Police Department has told me they've cleared several homicides with the aid of license plate readers," Morton said. "(Wichita PD has also) located abducted children...and helped with AMBER alerts and Silver alerts."

What steps will be taken to protect the public's privacy?

Since these ALPRs are cameras that are constantly recording the plates of vehicles that pass by them, there was some concerned raised about the privacy of the law-abiding citizens who will come into contact with them.

Hector Soliman-Valdez, market manager for Flock, said the company has a standard policy for retaining data at 30 days, after which Flock said the collected data is automatically deleted.

"That (timeframe) aligns with protecting folks privacy, while giving police enough time to follow up on cases as well," Soliman-Valdez said.

Commissioner Greg Lenkiewicz asked what other policing practices the technology could be used for.

"There's no intention of using these for traffic enforcement like stop lights, stop signs etc.?" Lenkiewicz said.

Morton said the cameras will not used to do things like detect speed or if a vehicle runs a stop.

Mayor Trent Davis went further on this line of questioning, bringing up concerns the public might have about the surveillance of people.

"Is there any face recognition capabilities with these cameras?" Davis asked.

Soliman-Valdez said the camera does not look at faces, but instead focuses on a specific part of vehicles.

"(They) point to the back of the vehicle and are focused on the license plate," Soliman-Valdez said.

Another concern raised was the accuracy of the system in its detection of license plates that may be flagged. When asked about this accuracy, Soliman-Valdez said there haven't been any independent studies done on Flock's system because the technology is so new.

"It's been around for about five years," Soliman-Vladez said. "What we do within the system is we provide a probability percentage to the police department."

He said the system is designed to be as a tool in police investigation and not something that would take away the need for a human to verify the information.

"Let's say, (if police) are receiving an alert (and) our cameras, our machine learning is saying to them there's a 90% chance everything we are saying is correct," Soliman-Valdez said. "Using that information and what the officer sees on the ground, that is where they make the assessment and (decide on) the next moves."

What's the cost of the system and when can people expect to see these cameras?

The leasing agreement with Flock that was approved by the commission is for three years, at a cost of $55,000 per year. Additionally, an initial $4,950 cost will be paid for Flock to install the ALPRs at various locations, within the public right-of-way, in Salina. Altogether the cost to the city will be $169,950.

Soliman-Valdez said after this approval it will typically take around two months for Flock to get the system installed and ready for SPD to use.

"We do white glove service in the sense that we'll be submitting permits with (the) city, scheduling installation and then there will be follow up training with your (police) department," Soliman-Valdez said.

