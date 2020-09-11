Fixed Wireless Access Demand Multiplies due to Pandemic

FWA connection demand explodes through 2025, reaching over 170 million

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the press: a new Mobile Experts report detailing the flourishing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market.

Lifestyle changes brought about by COVID-19, including stay-at-home orders and remote work, have highlighted the critical demand for servicing unconnected homes and businesses where wireline broadband may be economically prohibitive.

"The number of FWA connections is forecasted to grow over 20% this year. FWA will include LTE and 5G networks running on licensed bands and proprietary systems, often leveraging unlicensed bands. We foresee the number of FWA connections growing almost threefold through 2025—reaching over 170 million worldwide," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

According to the report, healthy growth along with a near-term surge in 2020 due to COVID-19 will translate to a 6% CAGR growth in annual CPE unit shipments from 25 million units in 2019 to over 34 million in 2025.

"LTE and 5G CPE shipments will grow rapidly over the next five years as an increasing number of mobile operators direct their LTE and 5G network capacity towards FWA services," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Governments are fueling this FWA growth by providing direct funding through broadband subsidy programs like the $20 billion RDOF in the U.S. As more spectrum comes available, possibly as much as 20x more across licensed and unlicensed bands, the FWA market is poised for significant growth in the years to come."

Mobile Experts added a couple of new forecast breakdowns to this year's Fixed Wireless Access report, including FWA connections and market shares by technology. The FWA connections by proprietary and 3GPP (LTE and 5G) fixed wireless show that both markets will grow, but the growth in the 3GPP segment will be stronger as larger mobile operators will increasingly focus on FWA as incremental market opportunity for their 5G investments.

For more about this report, click here.

