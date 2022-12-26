Fixing prosecutors' mistake, police arrest man again in burglary

Dec. 26—Glastonbury police have again arrested a man whose charges in a 2018 home burglary were erroneously dropped by Manchester Superior Court prosecutors.

DEFENDANT: Jason F. Woods, 42, of 652 East Middle Turnpike in Manchester

CHARGES: First-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief

STATUS: Free on $50,000 non-surety bond, due Jan. 11 in Manchester Superior Court

Jason F. Woods, 42, of 652 East Middle Turnpike in Manchester, is charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, and second-degree criminal mischief in the burglary.

Police arrested Woods on Dec. 14 and released him on a $50,000 non-surety bond, meaning that he didn't have to post money or property but will be charged that amount if he fails to appear in court when required.

Glastonbury police Chief Marshall S. Porter filed the new arrest warrant application, which explains that prosecutors contacted Detective Christopher Kopencey in mid-2021 to say that the case had been erroneously nolled, or dropped, that May.

Porter reported that the victim still wanted the case prosecuted, requiring submission of a new arrest warrant application. The chief went on to incorporate the full text of Kopencey's original arrest warrant application in the case.

The detective reported that two sisters came home from school on the afternoon of April 25, 2018, and told police later that they found a silver car with a Florida license plate in the driveway of their Fawn Run home. Believing at first that the car might belong to their cleaning person, the sisters went to the rear of the house and found a door that had been pried open,

The younger girl ran back to their car, and both sisters saw a man in a red hat standing in the window of a room over the garage. He pushed the screen out toward them.

The older girl took a picture of the car in the driveway before they drove away and called their parents, then 911.

Police identified the car as a newer Mazda 3 but could make out only the first letter of the Florida license plate, H.

A check of Hartford license plate readers showed several pictures of such a car in the city in the previous month — most recently on the morning of the burglary — revealing a full plate number.

The car was rented, and the rental agency identified Woods as the sole renter.

Kopencey went on to report that information from other police departments revealed that Woods was a suspect in "upward of 17 other burglaries or attempts" around Connecticut and stretching into Massachusetts. But online Connecticut judicial records show no pending charges or convictions against him in any such cases.

A neighbor of the Fawn Run home reported that a suspicious man had come to her door around 2 p.m. the day of the burglary, but she failed to identify Woods in a photo lineup. The detective said he didn't show a lineup to the two teenage victims because they hadn't gotten a good look at the burglar as they fled to safety.

Police obtained cellphone location data for moments when Woods' phone sent or received calls or text messages, which placed him on Route 2, near Route 3, in Glastonbury at 2:28 p.m. on the day of the burglary. That was four minutes after the teens called 911.

With an estimated driving time of eight minutes from the house to the Route 2 location — and the delay in calling 911 as the teens first called their parents — the detective called it "reasonable to believe" that Woods could have made it between those two points in the time available.

Woods' record included first- and second-degree larceny, narcotics possession, and other charges in Connecticut, as well as an Ohio burglary charge, according to the chief.

