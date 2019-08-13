What Can We Make Of Fjordkraft Holding ASA’s (OB:FKRAFT) High Return On Capital?

Today we are going to look at Fjordkraft Holding ASA (OB:FKRAFT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Fjordkraft Holding:

0.28 = kr368m ÷ (kr3.1b - kr1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Fjordkraft Holding has an ROCE of 28%.

Is Fjordkraft Holding's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Fjordkraft Holding's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.4% average in the Electric Utilities industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Fjordkraft Holding's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

The image below shows how Fjordkraft Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OB:FKRAFT Past Revenue and Net Income, August 13th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Fjordkraft Holding.

How Fjordkraft Holding's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Fjordkraft Holding has total liabilities of kr1.8b and total assets of kr3.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Fjordkraft Holding's high level of current liabilities boost the ROCE - but its ROCE is still impressive.

The Bottom Line On Fjordkraft Holding's ROCE

In my book, this business could be worthy of further research. Fjordkraft Holding shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers.