FL Good News: First Lady Cancer-Free, Music Festival, Pay Raise

1st Responder Suicide Prevention Initiative Awarded State Funding



TAMPA, FL — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is all too aware of the toll the job can take on first responders who put their lives on the line or witness unspeakable tragedies, all in a day's work...Read more

FL Lottery $1M Winnings Has St. Pete Woman Rolling In Money

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — A St. Petersburg woman has a fat bank account after winning $1 million from a scratch-off game, a Florida Lottery news release said...Read more



Salty Nun Restaurant Celebrates St. Pete Opening

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — A new restaurant has opened its doors for business in St. Petersburg.

Salty Nun, which is at 2501 Central Avenue, celebrated its soft opening Thursday evening with a limited brunch and dinner menu...Read more

St. Petersburg OKs $45M For Affordable Housing, Health: Report



ST. PETERSBURG, FL — St. Petersburg City Council approved millions of dollars Thursday to help with affordable housing, multiple news outlets report.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. Signed into law nearly a year ago, it's designed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts...Read more

FL Lifts 32-Year-Old Ban On Catching, Killing Goliath Groupers

FLORIDA — Florida will soon let people harvest goliath groupers for the first time since 1990.

At its recent March meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved a limited, highly regulated recreational harvest of goliath grouper in state waters beginning in the spring of 2023...Read more

Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis Now Cancer-Free: Governor



FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Thursday that his wife is now cancer-free. First Lady Casey DeSantis, 41, had been battling breast cancer since late last year, according to the governor's office...Read more



18 FL Companies Make Forbes' 2022 List Of Best Large Employers



FLORIDA — Whether working from home or the office, the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the workplace for many Floridians...Read more

New Business Commingles Real Estate With Wine And Charcuterie

ST. PETE BEACH, FL — In an unusual commingling, a new St. Pete Beach business allows residents to search for their dream home while enjoying fine wines and upscale charcuterie.

A ribbon-cutting was held last week for Barkett Realty's, which shares space with Sea Grapes Wine Lounge & Light Fare, a venue offering an extensive wine list and upscale charcuterie, at 6390 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach...Read more

PAVA's Annual Members Exhibit To Open Wednesday In Dunedin



DUNEDIN, FL — PAVA's (Professional Association of Visual Artists) much-anticipated 2022 Annual Members' Awards Exhibit returns Wednesday, March 2 through Friday, April 1 at PAVA's home base, The Cool Art Shop, at 1240 County Road 1, Dunedin...Read more



Biologists Want Horseshoe Crab Sightings Shared In Mating Season



FLORIDA — You'll probably see more group horseshoe crab activity along the shores of Florida beginning in March for their peak mating season, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) news release said...Read more



Young Pinellas Student Artists Earn Awards, Accolades From PAVA



PINELLAS COUNTY, FL — Showing artistic skills that belied their years, Pinellas County students in grades seven through 12 competed in the Pinellas County Regional National Scholastic Arts Awards, hosted by the Professional Association of Visual Arts in Pinellas...Read more

Free Spring Break Trolley Service Returns To Clearwater Beach



CLEARWATER, FL — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and the city of Clearwater have partnered once again to provide a free park and ride during spring break to help beachgoers visit Clearwater Beach without facing the headache of finding a place to park...Read more



2022 Gasparilla Music Festival Features Top Bands, Top Chefs



TAMPA, FL — The music is back at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa as the Gasparilla Music Festival returns this weekend with more than 40 local and national bands across four stages along Tampa's waterfront.

The event also features food from Tampa's top local chefs and restaurants including Big Red BBQ, Cafe Hey, Ichicoro and Ella's Folk Art Cafe...Read more

FL To Light Skyway Bridge In Ukrainian Flag Colors Friday: FDOT



FLORIDA — The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, which passes through Hillsborough, Manatee and Pinellas counties, will be lit up in blue and yellow — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — starting Friday night, said Kris Carson, a public information representative with the Florida Department of Transportation...Read more

St. Pete's Part-Time City Workers To Receive Increase In Pay



ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Newly hired city of St. Petersburg part-time employees with less than five years at the job will receive at least $15 an hour starting April 1, a city news release said...Read more

Mystery Donor Left Baseballs, Note At Sarasota Youth Complex

SARASOTA, FL — An anonymous donor left a bag of well-loved, previously used baseballs with a personal note at Sarasota's Cal Ripken Youth Baseball League complex at 2801 12th Street...Read more



3 Pinellas Beaches Make Tripadvisor's Best Beaches In U.S.



FLORIDA — It's no surprise that Pinellas county's beaches once again made Tripadvisor's 2022 "Best of the Best" list.

Out of the top 25 beaches in the United States, nine are in Florida and three in Pinellas County...Read more

Artist To Discuss Making Wearable Inlaid Jewelry In Dunedin

DUNEDIN, FL — Artist Caitlin Albritton will host a virtual presentation titled, "Rock On: Making Wearable Inlays with Caitlin Albritton," Tuesday, March 8 at noon at the Dunedin Fine Art Center's Coffee and Conversation series...Read more

Habit Burger Grill Heats Up Growth In Tampa Bay



TAMPA, FL — Known for its signature charburgers, the popular Southern California-based The Habit Burger Grill has announced that it has recently signed a development agreement with CEO of Legacy Hospitality Companies, Karnardo Garnett, to bring 10 locations to Hillsborough County...Read more

Brandon Woman Helps Depressed Seniors Through Aging Program

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL — A multi-state study measuring effectiveness of senior volunteers helping other seniors has recently been launched in Hillsborough County, a county news release said...Read more

This article originally appeared on the St. Pete Patch