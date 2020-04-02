FL Gov. Overrides County Officials to Allow Church During Coronavirus Lockdown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has overruled local counties’ power to ban large religious gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, carving out an extraordinary loophole that officials say will violate social distancing guidelines and ensure further spread of the virus.

By allowing religious services to continue, DeSantis is seemingly siding with religious leaders who’ve stood against the federally mandated guidelines—including controversial Tampa pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, who refused to stop holding services because he believed his church had machines that could stop the virus.

After weeks of political pressure and public outcry, the Republican governor signed a “stay-at-home” order Wednesday to curtail the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. But, unlike most mandates implemented in dozens of states, DeSantis ruled that religious services were an “essential activity.”

DeSantis originally resisted a “stay-at-home” order but said he had a change of heart after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines—which limit social gatherings to 10—and expressed grave concerns about the severity of a pandemic that has killed at least 5,300 Americans.

Some counties had already implemented their own orders, like Hillsborough County, where Sheriff Chad Chronister had issued misdemeanors to Howard-Brown for violating an order against large gatherings.

However, in a clarifying memo on Thursday, DeSantis said his order “shall supersede any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19.”

“Our hospitals better get ready,” Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Les Miller said on Thursday, according to WFLA. “That’s all I’m gonna say.”

The Sunshine State has scrambled to combat over 7,773 positive cases of coronavirus and 100 deaths less than a month after the first known infection in the state.

The statewide order, which goes into effect on Friday, requires all Floridians to remain indoors and “limit personal interactions outside the house” unless “to obtain essential services” or “conduct essential activities.”

“This thing is really nasty. It’s something that’s caused a lot of harm to a lot of people, and I think that we need to have all levers going,” DeSantis said Wednesday. “We don’t know how all these measures are going to work. But we’ll figure out on the back end how this will work out.”

The measure lists several “essential activities” residents are permitted to do during the 30-day lockdown, including solitary exercising, taking care of pets, and “attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, and houses of worship.”

The order bans any gatherings above 10 people not considered “essential activity” and gives local law enforcement the authority to take criminal action if residents don’t comply. “A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity,” the order states.

DeSantis defended his controversial decision on Thursday to continue religious services, stating in a press conference that the “government does not have the authority to close a church” and saying he met with religious leaders and felt that “their work is important.”

“There is no reason why you can’t do a church service six feet apart,” he said. “In times like this, I think the service that they are performing is going to be very important to people... particularly coming up in the Easter season.”

When asked about his second executive order that overrides local governments, DeSantis said he thought it was understood that his stay-at-home decision was going to be the newest guideline but said he is “happy to work” with officials to make sure everyone is safe.

“[Local governments] can go beyond what I’ve done...What we’re doing is setting a floor,” he said. “And they can’t go below the floor.”

Despite Howard-Brown’s church, The River at Tampa Bay, now technically being an “essential activity,” the pastor, an ally of Trump, canceled his upcoming service on Wednesday, stating that he made the choice to “protect the congregation—not from the virus but from the tyrannical government.”

In a Thursday statement, Howard-Browne said DeSantis’ decision to make religious services “essential” showed that county orders violated the U.S. Constitution’s freedom of religion.