FL students bitten by wild rats at school • Gator bites FL college student in head • FL man kills landlord

FLORIDA - Several Florida middle school students were bitten by wild rats, an alligator bit a Florida college student who was snorkeling near Ocala, a Florida man was arrested for shooting and killing his landlord, a Florida man was arrested for whacking his pregnant girlfriend with a frying pan, a Florida mother was arrested for attempting to run over a school staff member, and a 73-year-old Florida man was arrested for shooting and killing his landlord: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Multiple Florida students bitten by wild rats while under teacher supervision, district says

Multiple students at Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast were bitten by wild rats while under the supervision of a teacher according to an investigation conducted by the Flagler County school district.

On a day when much of the student body was engaged in standardized testing, a group of over a dozen students accompanied the instructor to the school’s farm. There, they were to feed some of the animals and look on as she flushed out some of the holes in the ground, believed to have wild rats in them.

9-foot alligator bit Florida woman's face while she was snorkeling: 'I saw her head in its mouth,' friend says

A Florida woman was snorkeling with a friend at Alexander Springs Recreation Area over the weekend when a 9-foot alligator attacked her and bit her forehead, she told FOX 35 News. And a photographer nearby happened to snap photos of the immediate aftermath, including one that clearly shows an alligator lurking behind them.

Florida man whacks pregnant girlfriend in head with cooking pan, stabs her amid tiff over texts: police

Photo: Miami-Dade County Corrections

A Miami man has found himself behind bars after allegedly whacking his pregnant girlfriend in the head with a cooking pan and stabbing her with a kitchen knife during a heated argument involving text messages on her phone, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident happened in September, but Thaddeus Davis, 27, wasn't arrested until last week when he allegedly punched a woman in the mouth and fled the scene, the report said. Police were notified that Davis was wanted on other charges and was taken into custody shortly after.

On Sept. 12, Davis and a woman he was seeing romantically for a year got into a "heated argument" about their relationship, police said. The woman, at the time, was seven weeks pregnant with Davis' child.

'Angry' Florida mom arrested for allegedly trying to run over school staff member

Photo via Charlotte County Sheriffs Office

A Florida mother was taken to jail Tuesday after she allegedly tried to run over a school staff member at Port Charlotte High School, authorities said.

Tarajayne Samuels-Catalan, 42, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public or private education employee.

On Nov. 2, Samuels-Catalan dropped off her child at the school and tried to exit the same way she entered.

She was stopped by a staff member who advised that she could not exit that way because of the school buses coming in to unload students.

Samuels-Catalan reportedly became agitated, but eventually backed up and turned her vehicle around, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

A bus pulled in and dropped off students before proceeding on its route, and when it left authorities said Samuels-Catalan turned her vehicle in the direction of the staff member, revved the engine, and drove toward him at a high rate of speed.

73-year-old Florida man shoots, kills landlords over 'problems' with plumbing, electricity repairs: police

Photo: Hollywood Police Department

A 73-year-old man has found himself behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his two landlords over "problems" with plumbing and electricity repairs, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Miguel Fiallo was arrested and charged with two counts of premeditated murder after the incident that unfolded on Nov. 6.

Police were dispatched to an apartment efficiency on North 57th Avenue in Hollywood for a reported medical emergency, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 News. The 911 caller was not at the scene, but said she got a call from her mom at the scene who was having trouble breathing. The caller also reported a shooting and said that two people were injured.

Officers found two women dead, lying on the ground in a doorway to the converted garage with apparent multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.

Fiallo and an unnamed person were in the driveway when police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.