Fla. driver plows into kids: killing 2, injuring 3
Two children were killed and another three children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida on Monday, authorities said. (Dec. 27)
A 24-year-old UPS driver had no idea that the kind 20-second message he left for a new mother on her video doorbell would result in […]
The Christmas Day shooting of a fabulously wealthy Long Island couple by their hulking bodybuilder son is only the latest chapter in the saga of a family whose lives would check all the boxes for a reality cable TV show. There’s the hardworking, company-owning husband, the trophy wife matron of the house, their go-his-own-way son who strayed far from the family business, and the stately Nassau ...
A driver who led a chase in the North County was killed in a shootout with police in Escondido.
A woman who police say shoplifted from a Rite Aid store in Venice was captured on video carrying a large pickaxe leaving customers concerned for their safety.
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
The parakeets were said to be crammed together in just seven cages and barely able to move.
He threatened to kill the girl’s parents if she didn’t let him continue.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDuring an interview with a Catholic anti-abortion outlet this September, Lynn Fitch—the lawyer arguing the case that could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade—called reproductive freedom a “states’ rights” issue.Fitch, Mississippi’s first woman attorney general, is undoubtedly aware of the historical associations of that phrase, which one local outlet noted has been “often invoked throughout Mississippi’s history, including in defense of slavery, segregati
Foreigners in South Africa tell photographer Shiraaz Mohamed how they cope with xenophobia and crime.
Audrey Roloff shared photos on her Instagram Story from her Christmas celebrations with mother-in-law Amy Roloff
How much will the minimum wage increase in 2022?
In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. The 30-year-old mother of five is raising 3-year-old twin girls and 13-year-old twin boys in Burkina Faso – one of the West African countries where twins are revered for having special powers, like healing the sick, warding off danger, bringing financial prosperity and predicting the future. The majority-Muslim country, with its strong cultural embrace of the supernatural, regards twins as the children of spirits, and the mothers of twins as specially picked to bear them.
Yasmani Flaman, who was driving the vehicle in North Las Vegas on Christmas Eve, was arrested. Isabella Anes Hernandez, whose right arm was amputated, said that’s “unjustified” and the crash was a terrible accident.
A 29-year-old personal trainer was arrested and accused of wounding his parents in a Christmas Day shooting inside the victims' New York home, police said.
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
Richard “Dick” Marcinko, the first commanding officer of Navy SEAL Team 6, died on Christmas Day at the age of 81, according to his family.
Three people are dead, a fourth person is in critical condition and the suspected shooter is at large after gunfire erupted Sunday night at a Texas convenience store, authorities said.
Nick Cannon celebrated the holiday season with photos that captured sweet moments of him with his kids, including a heartwarming pic of him with his late 5-month-old son, Zen.
In 2008, when the Right Rev. Gene Robinson of New Hampshire was excluded from a global Anglican gathering because of his sexuality, Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday, came to his defense. “Gene Robinson is a wonderful human being, and I am proud to belong to the same church as he,” Tutu wrote in the foreword to a book Robinson published that year. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, died at age 90.