Fla. GOP Gov. DeSantis wins reelection
Republican Ron DeSantis delivers a victory speech after winning reelection for governor in Florida, defeating Charlie Crist.
Maricopa is one of the most populous counties in Arizona and where elections for governor and U.S. Senate are expected to be close. According to Bill Gates, the chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, 20% of voting locations were experiencing issues with tabulators. Despite the problems, the county retains paper ballots so that votes will be counted, he said.
Republican Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor of Florida on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, setting him up for a possible presidential run in 2024. DeSantis, who won office by less than half a percentage point four years ago, easily defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor who switched parties and won a congressional seat as a Democrat. DeSantis, 44, is widely expected to seek the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024.
The opposition party has been widely expected to retake the House, with the Senate race too close to call.
Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet will win Colorado's Senate race, ABC News has projected. Bennet was up against Republican nominee Joe O'Dea as he sought a third term to the chamber. Polls showed O'Dea, the owner of Denver-based construction company, always faced an uphill battle in unseating Bennet.
Wisconsin's 2022 midterm election includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, attorney general, Congress.
Trump and DeSantis could wind up as foes in the 2024 election, but a lawyer for the former president advised the Florida governor to stay where he is.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has quickly become a major player in the GOP, and experts say he's deployed a carefully crafted image to get there. We decoded how DeSantis made it to the top.
Area voters will select state legislators, county commissioners, local school board members and ballot proposals in Tuesday's election.
Democrats Sandra Kennedy and Lauren Kuby face Republicans Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers for seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission in election.
The polls show that Gov. Gavin Newsom has huge lead over his North State challenger.
Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman cruised to reelection Tuesday, but what role the two-term incumbent will play in his next stint depends on which party clinches control of the chamber after the midterms. Boozman won a third, six-year term by defeating Democrat Natalie James, Libertarian Kenneth Cates and two write-in candidates in the low-profile campaign. Boozman, 71, is ranking member of the panel that is currently chaired by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
(Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis won a second term as Florida governor, a victory that could bolster a potential challenge of former President Donald Trump for a White House run in 2024.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘
Republican Anna Paulina Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn in Florida’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, flipping party control of the seat previously held by former Rep. Charlie Crist (D). The 13th was one of the few competitive districts left after the Florida state legislature approved a heavily gerrymandered congressional map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis…
Follow the Chieftain's coverages of Colorado's 2022 election with live updates from before and after the polls close.
Former President Donald Trump holds Ohio rally for J.D. Vance day before election
