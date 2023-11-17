Fla. House candidate pleads guilty to misdemeanor for incident at Lakeland clinic

Bonnie Patterson-James, a candidate for the Florida House in District 50, entered a misdemeanor guilty plea for an incident from May. The judge agreed with withhold adjudication.

An abortion-rights activist now running for the Florida Legislature pled guilty to a charge of attempting to disturb a lawful assembly for an incident in May at which she allegedly threw underwear toward a sheriff’s deputy.

Court records show that Bonnie Patterson-James of Lakeland signed an agreement to plead guilty, with adjudication withheld. Patterson-James agreed to pay a fine of $320.50, plus $200 for investigative costs and other fees.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patterson-James, 55, in May, a few days after she protested a groundbreaking for a new building at Options for Women, a pregnancy center at 4504 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland. During the private event, Patterson-James stood on the adjacent property of the Lakeland Women’s Health Center, a clinic that performs abortions, and spoke loudly through a bullhorn as a series of speakers addressed an audience under a tent at the construction site.

Two Lakeland police officers working at the event made no effort to stop Patterson-James' heckling of the speakers.

After the dedication ended, Patterson-James threw a pair of rolled-up women’s panties toward state Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland, as she stood near Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Strickland, according to a PCSO report. Strickland, who was attending as a guest on behalf of Sheriff Grady Judd, said the underwear struck him in the leg.

Strickland went to the property next door and sought to identify Patterson-James, who declined to give her name, according to a PCSO affidavit. Strickland learned her identity but didn’t arrest her at the time.

Florida Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland, speaks during a groundbreaking for the Options for Women pregnancy care center on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland. Canady and other speakers had to contend with heckling from abortion-rights activists next door at the Lakeland Women's Health Center.

Days later, a deputy stopped Patterson-James as she was driving and arrested her on charges of battery on a law-enforcement officer, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. When the State Attorney’s Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit submitted a charging document in June, those charges were removed and Patterson-James was charged with attempting to disturb a lawful assembly, a misdemeanor.

Patterson-James said that her lawyer had agreed with the State Attorney’s Office that she would plead no contest but that Judge Catherine Combee would only accept a plea of guilty, with the defendant adding the words “in my best interests.” Patterson-James said she planned to petition the court to have her record for the misdemeanor sealed.

Hope Rogers Kirkendall Lakeland woman who served as Army nurse in Europe during WWII dies at age 103

Patterson-James is the founder of Lakeland Inclusive Diverse Voice, an organization that has coordinated demonstrations for abortion rights. She traveled to Tallahassee during the last legislative session to protest a bill, co-sponsored by Canady, that would bar most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Since her arrest, Patterson-James has filed to run as a Democrat and challenge Canady for the state House District 50 seat next year.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on X @garywhite13.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Fla. House candidate pleads guilty in incident at Lakeland clinic