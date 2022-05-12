Fla. man charged in Valdosta multiple shooting

May 12—VALDOSTA — Police have charged a Florida man in connection to a May 6 shooting in Valdosta that left three people injured.

A 22-year-old Jacksonville, Fla. man was arrested on unrelated charges May 10, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. Wednesday, detectives obtained arrest warrants on the suspect for three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated battery, robbery by sudden snatching and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all of which are felony charges, police said.

The suspect worked for an armed security company hired by a nightclub on Jerry Jones Drive to provide security the night of May 6, police said.

He became involved in an altercation outside the club's entrance with one of the victims, pulled a gun and started firing at the other man; people began running, which resulted in two other victims being shot, according to the statement.

One victim has been released from the hospital, while the other two are in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229) 293-3145.

"Our detectives did a great job going through evidence and following up on all the information they received. This was a tragic and unnecessary incident. When the offender shot into a crowded parking lot, with people running in different directions, the situation could have been so much worse," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.