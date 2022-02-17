Fla. woman charged in local fraud case back in court

Feb. 16—NEWBURYPORT — The end is in sight for a roughly five-year-old case against a Florida woman believed to have been part of the nationally known Felony Lane Gang.

In 2017, Newburyport police charged Melonie Mahfouz, now 44, of Delray Beach with identity fraud, two counts of uttering a false check, two counts of larceny over $250, two counts of forging a check and two counts of receiving stolen property under $250.

Amesbury and Salisbury police also charged her with identity fraud, uttering false checks, and other related offenses those departments say took place about the same time.

The charges came more than three years after area police issued warrants for her arrest. At her March, 2021 arraignment in Newburyport District Court, she was ordered held on $10,000 and today remains in custody.

On Tuesday, her attorney told Judge Allen Swan that he and Essex County prosecutors were close to striking a plea deal for all matters and asked for a March 25 date to resolve all the charges. Swan agreed to the date after hearing prosecutors had no objection.

Police suspect Mahfouz is a member of the Felony Lane Gang, a Fort Lauderdale-based group of thieves who travel the country in rental or leased vehicles, targeting unoccupied cars in parking lots.

Police said the thieves often break windows to steal wallets and purses, and then use wigs or other disguises while conducting fraudulent banking transactions. Federal, state and local law enforcement groups have targeted the gang for years, even establishing the Felony Lane Gang Task Force to help identify and track the thieves, according to court documents.

Mahfouz was picked up in New York on arrest warrants in early March 2021, and brought by Salisbury police to the Newburyport courthouse on the same day for arraignment.

In a 2017 police report, then-Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget wrote that Mahfouz used a driver's license belonging to a Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank employee to cash several fraudulently issued checks at the bank's Salisbury and Amesbury branches.

Story continues

The victim, who worked at the bank's Portsmouth branch, had her license stolen while was at a gym in Portsmouth in October 2017.

Employees at the bank's Amesbury branch questioned Mahfouz's transaction and confiscated the license, but only after she had already successfully cashed two checks worth $4,412 belonging to another woman, whose car was also broken into on the same day as the bank employee's car.

Mahfouz is also believed by police to be responsible for several similar crimes in New Hampshire and at other banks in Massachusetts, and is wanted in several other states, including Iowa and New York, according to Forget's report.

She had been identified in many videos and photographs while trying to make fraudulent transactions at banks, and has been seen sporting several different hairstyles.

Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald said the group of thieves will "usually wear wigs or use other facial modification techniques to look like the victim on the stolen driver's license they use to cash the stolen and forged checks."

McDonald also said in his report that Mahfouz cashed two stolen checks for nearly $4,400 at the bank's Newburyport branch.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.