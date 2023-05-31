Fla. woman who did business in Norwich sentenced for preparing false tax returns

May 30—A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Florida woman who did business in Norwich to prison time for preparing false tax returns for numerous clients, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton sentenced Keyante Paul, 34, to 12 months and one day in prison and one year of supervised release.

The U.S. attorney's office said through her business Keys Tax Services, Paul traveled to the Norwich area for part of the year to prepare returns for clients in Connecticut. For several years, she prepared federal tax returns that falsely reduced reported income and included losses associated with businesses clients didn't operate.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, this caused losses to the U.S. Treasury and Connecticut Department of Revenue Services totaling more than $550,000.

Paul was arrested June 16, 2022, and pleaded guilty Feb. 23, 2023, to aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false income tax return. Restitution has yet to be determined.