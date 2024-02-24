Flaco the escaped Central Park Zoo Owl has died: Officials

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Flaco the rare Eurasian eagle-owl, who had been living in Central Park after escaping the zoo passed away on Friday, according to a tweet by the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Flaco crashed into a building located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, officials stated.

“We are saddened to report that Flaco is dead after an apparent collision with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan,” read a statement by the Central Park Zoo. “We appreciate all the support and concern over the well-being of Flaco throughout the past year and the many people who contacted us with updates.”

Last year someone slipped into the Central Park Zoo and once inside, they cut a hole through a steel mesh cage. The vandal damaged Flaco’s exhibit and he escaped.

The Wild Bird Fund notified the Central Park Zoo who then transported Flaco to the Bronx Zoo for necropsy. Staff will provide additional information once a necropsy is performed and further testing results are in, officials stated.

