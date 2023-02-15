Flaco, the escaped zoo owl roaming New York City, now feasting on rats after fleeing coop

An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone ripped his enclosure open is hunting on its own, despite previous concerns it might not, zoo officials said according to multiple reports.

Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl, flew off Feb. 2 after his exhibit was vandalized in New York City.

After his escape, zoo officials expressed concern Flaco might not hunt and could starve.

But by Sunday, the bird's survival instincts had kicked in enough for the Wildlife Conservation Society – the non-profit organization which operates the zoo – to ease up its intense efforts to nab the bird back, the New York Times reported.

“A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat,” the society told the outlet, adding that zoo employees had watched him catching and consuming prey. “That is no longer a concern.”

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco sits in a tree in Central Park in New York, Feb. 6, 2023. The owl, who resided at the Central Park Zoo, flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh. Zoo officials say Flaco was discovered missing on Feb. 2 and remained on the loose on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

What did he eat?

The Times reported Flaco had coughed up a pellet of animal matter – rat fur and bones – in Central Park.

USA TODAY could not reach the zoo or the non-profit for comment Wednesday.

Flaco’s ability to catch his own food caused officials to “rethink our approach” to returning him to the zoo, the society told the Times. Flaco also showed “a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park.”

The escape

Zoo officials reported Flaco escaped after the exhibit was vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut.

As of Wednesday, no charges or arrest had been announced in the case.

Last week, a small crowd spotted Flaco in an oak tree surveying ice skaters at Wollman Rink in the park's Hallett Nature Sanctuary.

Flaco then flew to a shopping hub on Fifth Avenue, where police officers first attempted to catch him and failed.

A crowd of people gather to look at a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco in Central Park in New York, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The owl, who resided at the Central Park Zoo, flew the coop after someone vandalized its exhibit by cutting through stainless steel mesh. Zoo officials say Flaco was discovered missing at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and remained on the loose Monday.

Flaco returned “home” the next morning and has since been successful in dodging recapture efforts – soaring from tall trees at various locations in the southeast section of the park.

The next day, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli expressed concerned Flaco might not be able to hunt and could starve, as no one had seen him eat on the run.

Good boy, Flaco.

