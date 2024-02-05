Flaco, the owl that escaped from Central Park Zoo, still roaming free a year later in NYC

This photo provided by Jacqueline Emery shows Flaco the owl in a courtyard, Dec. 28, 2023, on New York's Upper West Side. To the surprise of many experts, Flaco is thriving in the urban wilds.

More than a year after someone ripped his enclosure open, New York City's most popular owl Flaco is still flying free.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Flaco, an Eurasian eagle owl, escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone vandalized his exhibit and cut the stainless-steel mesh.

In the days following his escape, Flaco was spotted across Manhattan but attempts to recapture him were unsuccessful.

Officials were concerned that Flaco, who had been living in the zoo since he was fledgling 13 years ago, can't hunt and will starve, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said in a news release the day after his escape.

Other owl news: Which 2024 superb owl represents the Chiefs and 49ers ahead of the Super Bowl?

Flaco surviving and thriving after escape

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, Jan. 3, 2024, in New York.

But more than a week later, the Wildlife Conservation Society – the non-profit organization that operates the zoo – eased up its intense efforts to re-capture the bird. Flaco's survival instincts appeared to kick in.

"Several days ago, we observed him successfully hunting, catching and consuming prey," the zoo wrote in a statement obtained by USA TODAY. "We have seen a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park. A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat; that is no longer a concern."

Birders have been following his movements across Manhattan ever since, CBS News reported.

"Success against great odds. Flaco epitomizes that," bird enthusiast David Barrett told the outlet.

In the past year, Flaco has spent his days lounging in parks and on fire escapes and hooting on top of water towers at night, NPR reported. His meals have consisted of the city's abundant rats.

"He was the underdog from the start. People did not expect him to survive," Jacqueline Emery, one of several birders who document Flaco's movements told NPR. "New Yorkers especially connect to him because of his resilience."

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York. One year since his dramatic escape from the Central Park Zoo, Flaco, New York City’s beloved celebrity owl, is settling into a routine: lounging by day in Manhattan's stately courtyards, he spends his nights hooting atop water towers and preying on the city's abundanant rats.

While Flaco has survived this long, experts are still concerned he could face threats. Andrew Maas, with New York City Audubon, told CBS News, there's worry the owl could ingest poison while munching on the city's rats.

Central Park Zoo told CBS News they're "prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flaco the owl still free in NYC a year after Central Park Zoo escape