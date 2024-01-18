FLAD accepting applications for legislative internship program

LISBON – The Luso-American Development Foundation (FLAD) is accepting applications for an internship program designed specifically for young U.S. citizens with Portuguese ancestry to intern in the offices of eight U.S. Legislators also of Portuguese descent.

“These internships will provide the selected candidates first-hand experience of the legislative process and knowledge about local and federal government,” according to a statement from FLAD officials. “This is an opportunity for young Portuguese-Americans to develop their leadership skills and boost their careers.”

The paid, in-person internships are available at the offices of Cong. Jim Costa (Washington, D.C.); Cong. David Valadao (Washington, D.C.); Cong. John Duarte (Washington, D.C.); Cong. Lori Loureiro Trahan (Washington, D.C.); State Senator Michael Rodrigues (Massachusetts State House); State Senator Jessica de La Cruz (Rhode Island State House); State Representative David T. Vieira (Massachusetts State House); and State Senator Jack Martins (New York State Senate).

Interns will be expected to commit to a schedule of 30 to 40 hours per week, during 10 to 12 weeks between May and August.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens of Portuguese ancestry, aged 18 to 25 at the time of application. Candidates from all academic fields will be accepted.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 27, 2:59 a.m. (Eastern Time). Eligibility guidelines and application requirements can be found at https://www.flad.pt/en/legislative-internships-2024-eight-vacancies-for-internships-with-portuguese-descended-politicians/

Candidates can apply to more than one office, but they can only be selected to one internship.

The applications will be reviewed by FLAD and the offices of the participating legislators. Internship recipients will be chosen based on their academic record and demonstrated interest in public service.

Headquartered in Lisbon, FLAD is a private, non-profit, financially independent Portuguese institution aimed at promoting the development of Portugal, the Portuguese and the Portuguese-American communities through a close cooperation with the United States.

For more information, please email miguel.vaz@flad.pt.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: FLAD accepting applications for legislative internship program