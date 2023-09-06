Flag football's addition to high school sports giving girls a chance to play a sport they love
Kelsi Thorud reports on an all-female high school flag football team, and how the sport is giving them new opportunities.
Kelsi Thorud reports on an all-female high school flag football team, and how the sport is giving them new opportunities.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
This just in: My Chemical Romance has found a new fanbase in Gen Z. The post Michigan teen paints My Chemical Romance-themed parking spot for senior year: ‘Pink MCR is my new aesthetic’ appeared first on In The Know.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.
According to Nvidia, $600 billion is tied to a major bet on accelerated computing.
“All I’ve ever tried to do is help.”
It’s unclear how long Murphy will be sidelined, or if he will need surgery.
"Instagram feels like Regina George to me." The post Woman reveals ‘icky’ reason why she feels uncomfortable posting on Instagram nowadays: ‘Instagram feels like a high school cafeteria’ appeared first on In The Know.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
New to fantasy hockey for the 2023-24 NHL season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.
The critically-acclaimed cat-based adventure game ‘Stray’ is getting an actual animated movie. Even cooler? The game’s publisher Annapurna is actually making the flick, after it scored a surprise hit on Netflix with its first animated feature ‘Nimona.’ The creative team is still under wraps, but Annapurna Animation head Robert Baird told Entertainment Weekly that the film is in active development.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.
The manual transmission won't be available with the 2025 Mini Cooper models.
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Ford's trademark application could refer to the T3 truck that CEO Jim Farley and others have teased, but the new model isn't expected until at least 2025.
Nintendo's Pikmin Finder works on any mobile browser
Antony is in his second season with Manchester United, and played 81 minutes in the club's loss to Arsenal on Sunday.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
Sainz was reportedly joined in the pursuit by his bodyguard and pedestrians in a high-end Italian shopping district.