Flag proclamation for former Senator John Pat Fanning rescheduled

Jan. 20—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Implementation of a state proclamation ordering that state and national flags in Charleston and McDowell County be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a state senator was rescheduled Friday due to winter weather.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in McDowell County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Saturday in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia State Senator John Pat Fanning.

Flying state and national flags at half-staff has been rescheduled for Tuesday, according to a notice from the governor's office to media outlets Friday.

The funeral service for John Pat Fanning was originally scheduled for Saturday, but due to inclement weather the family has decided to reschedule the service to Tuesday, Jan. 23, and the new flag order reflects that change, according to the governor's office.

Born in 1934 in Iaeger, Fanning followed his father's footsteps into the family funeral business after attending college. His political career began as mayor of Iaeger before he was appointed to the state Senate in 1968.

Over the next four decades, Fanning would be elected to eight terms, representing McDowell, Wyoming and parts of Wayne County. Recognized for his dedication and financial expertise.

Fanning also served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and held leadership roles in various other committees. Upon his retirement in 2012, his colleagues honored him for over 30 years of service.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com