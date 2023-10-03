Flag raised in Coventry to mark Nigeria Independence Day

An event to mark the milestone with members of the local community took place outside Council House on Tuesday

A Nigeria flag has been raised in Coventry to mark the 63rd anniversary of the country's independence.

Members of the local community joined Coventry city councillors to celebrate the milestone outside Council House, in Earl Street, earlier.

Nigeria gained its sovereignty from the British Empire on 1 October 1960.

Labour's George Duggins, council leader, said it was "exceptionally important" to recognise the Nigerian community's contribution in Coventry.

Members of the local Nigerian community attended the flag-raising ceremony

He said a flag-raising ceremony to celebrate the country's independence day would continue to take place "on a yearly basis".

"The community [have] asked for it and you know very clearly, we were happy to get involved and sort it out," he said.

"They've made contributions and they're making contributions in terms of politics, medicine, industry, commerce, university - you name it, they've made it."

