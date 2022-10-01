Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day

1
Ann Wang
·2 min read

By Ann Wang

TAINAN/TAIWAN STRAIT, Taiwan (Reuters) - Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait.

Oct. 1 marks when Mao Zedong proclaimed the People's Republic of China in 1949, with the defeated Republic of China government fleeing to Taiwan at the end of that year and where it remains to this day, neither recognising the other.

China's national day is not officially marked in any way in democratically-governed Taiwan, which celebrates its national day, the founding of the Republic of China, on Oct. 10.

But some small groups in Taiwan do mark China's national day, with either pride at being Chinese or fury at Beijing's threats against the island, especially after China staged war games near Taiwan in August.

In a rural part of Tainan in the south, the Taiwan People's Communist Party gathered about 200 people, mostly elderly, to sing China's national anthem and raise the country's flag on what the party referred to in a news release as "a sacred part of China's territory".

Lin Te-wang, the chairman of the party which has no elected officials and is very fringe, told Reuters that China was no threat, despite the recent war games which were condemned by all of Taiwan's mainstream parties.

"Military exercises are good for Taiwan because they show the majesty of China's military force internationally," Lin, 67, said.

At the other end of the spectrum, the pro-independence Taiwan Statebuilding Party burned a Chinese flag on Saturday on a boat off Taiwan's south coast in an area of the sea where China staged its August drills, shouting slogans including "protect Taiwan to the death".

Party Chairman Chen Yi-chi told Reuters on the boat in the Taiwan Strait that burning the flag was not provocative.

"How can burning the flag be extreme? If you want to show your resistance to defending Taiwan now, if burning the flag is extreme, what will you do when the artillery fire comes?"

The party lost its only member of parliament last year after he was voted out in a recall election.

China considers Taiwan to be part of the People's Republic, over the strenuous objections of the government in Taipei, which says Beijing has no right to claim it or speak for the Taiwanese people.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • AP-NORC poll: On game day, some see prayer as a Hail Mary

    Dolores Mejia thought the Chicago Bears could use a Hail Mary. In fact, she said the prayer several times as she watched the 1986 Super Bowl, pairing the intercession to the Holy Mother with two other rosary staples — the Our Father and the Glory Be — before her team defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 and took home their first and only Vince Lombardi Trophy. While appeals to the divine are not a fundamental part of most sports fans' playbooks, Mejia and others like her believe prayer has the power to influence who goes home the victor.

  • Florida election supervisors scramble to get power back ahead of mail-in ballot deadline

    Florida election supervisors are scrambling after Hurricane Ian to get the power back on at their offices in order to meet next week's deadline to send out mail-in-ballots. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor of Lee County, one of the hardest-hit areas in the state, said he has worked nonstop to coordinate with Florida's largest power utility in the wake of the storm. "My office has no power, no water," Doyle told ABC News.

  • Joey Votto sings Elder High School fight song at game against Moeller at Nippert Stadium

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was at Nippert Stadium for Friday night's showdown between the Moeller Crusaders and the Elder Panthers.

  • Biden signs funding bill after Congress averts government shutdown

    President Joe Biden on Friday signed into law a funding bill to keep the government running through Dec. 16, averting a shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline.

  • House sends bill to Biden to avert a government shutdown and further aid Ukraine

    President Biden is now expected to sign the bill into law just hours before the midnight deadline to keep the government open.

  • EU ministers adopt energy package including windfall levy but no price cap

    European Union energy ministers were set Friday to adopt a package of measures including a windfall levy on profits by fossil fuel companies, but a deal on capping gas prices remained off the table.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA commandeer the spotlight with win over Washington

    Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA delivered the ultimate rebuttal to the much-heralded rise of Michael Penix Jr. and Washington with an upset victory.

  • North Korea Fires Two More Missiles, Adding to Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Saturday, adding to one of its biggest weekly barrages at a time global attention has been diverted to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexati

  • Google appears to have disabled Google Translate in parts of China

    Google appears to have disabled access to Google Translate in parts of China, redirecting visitors to the Hong Kong domain -- which isn't accessible from the mainland. According to users on Reddit and site archives viewed by TechCrunch, Google swapped the Google Translate interface at translate.google.cn with a generic Google Search page at some point within the last 24 hours. Google hasn't responded to a request for comment; we'll update this piece if we hear back.

  • Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin

    Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support. The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed “referendums” that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to give a major speech.

  • North Korea fires fourth ballistic missile in one week after Vice President Harris' gaffe

    North Korea fired its fourth ballistic missile in a week days after Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally said the U.S. was allied with the rogue state.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across Teams

  • Ukraine Submits 'Accelerated' Application for Nato Membership

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 30, that his country formally submitted an “accelerated” application to join the NATO alliance.In a video update posted to Zelensky’s official social media channels, he said Ukraine was “taking a decisive step for the security of the entire community of free nations”.“We are de facto allies,” he said. “De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance’s standards, they are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.”“Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Putin claims he wants to resume negotiations with Ukraine

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:33 Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed that he wants to stop military action and for "Ukraine to return to the negotiating table". Source: Putin, during the sham and legally invalid procedure of "Signing the agreements of accession to Russia" on 30 September Quote: "We are calling upon the Kyiv regime to cease fire immediately, to stop all military action, stop the war it started back in 2014 and return to the negotiating table.

  • New York attorney general wants Trump Organization to go on trial next year

    The request for an expedited schedule says the lawsuit against Donald Trump and his company "involves allegations of an ongoing scheme."

  • Meet the People Who Want to Stop the Next Hurricane by Hacking the Ocean

    Joe Raedle/GettyWhen Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida on Wednesday, it raged through the state with a ferocity that surprised even weather experts. The Category 4 storm flooded cities, wiped out power for millions of people, and the death toll could rise into the hundreds. Since then, Ian has since been downgraded to a tropical storm before bouncing back to a Category 1 hurricane so the danger remains—and will remain for the next week.The last few days have been a sobering reminder of the powe

  • Harden knows he's no longer the man in Philadelphia

    James Harden and Joel Embiid are beefing over who has been the most unbeatable Sixer during 1-on-1 competition at training camp. The smack talk escalated this week after a recent practice, each one badgering the other over who really is the alpha dog in Philly. Harden tells Embiid he can beat him in FIFA.

  • Rockets hit residence of Russian-appointed puppet in Kherson Oblast, killing him

    FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:49 On Friday night, 30 September, two rockets hit the room of the building where Deputy Head of Security Affairs of Kherson Oblast and an ex-FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] employee had lived.

  • Ukraine war: Biden says US will not be intimidated by reckless Putin

    The US president condemns Russia's leader over his declared annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine.