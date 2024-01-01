Flagler Beach police search for people who damaged dunes

Police in Flagler Beach are making an urgent request to the public.

The department is asking people to stay off the dunes.

The police department shared photos on Sunday showing an area of the dunes that was trampled on.

The damaged dunes in the northern part of the city, near Java Joint.

Police say people are walking on the dunes and causing them to crumble.

The dunes help to prevent coastal erosion during major storms and protect wildlife.

Officers said they will be watching for people causing damage to the sea dunes.

