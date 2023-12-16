Flagler College earns the designated 'College of Distinction' award for 2023-2024

Earning this recognition underscores Flagler’s commitment to providing a high-quality undergraduate education. Through this award, the College’s emphasis on hands-on learning, strong student-teacher relationships, vibrant campus life, and commitment to successful student outcomes were highlighted.

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process involves extensive research and detailed interviews, accepting only institutions that align with the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes.

Flagler has demonstrated excellence in each of these areas, distinguishing itself as a leader in providing students with a well-rounded, practical education that prepares them for successful careers and fulfilling lives.

“Flagler’s inclusion as a College of Distinction is an affirming moment for our entire community,” President John Delaney said. “It signifies our dedication to providing an enriching undergraduate experience that surpasses traditional academic programming. We go beyond educating students: we are shaping future leaders, visionaries, and innovators. This recognition encourages us to boldly support our students through the limitless possibilities that lie ahead and continue to shape lives through transformative education.”

Flagler’s demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education earned its naming as a College of Distinction. Specifically, strengths in student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning, and community involvement set the College apart.

The heart of Flagler’s success lies in its commitment to hands-on, real-world experiences, epitomized by its innovative FlagSHIP program and Core Curriculum. Led by caring and committed faculty, classes at Flagler move beyond the theoretical; they have teeth in real-world issues and communities.

“We believe that engaged students are successful students,” Chief Operating Officer at Colleges of Distinction, Tyson Schritter said. “Flagler’s dedication to experiential learning shows us that each of its students have the opportunity to be active participants in their education.”

In addition to Flagler’s designation as a College of Distinction for its impactful approach to education, the College also received specialized recognition for the quality of its Business and Education programs, and its Career Development initiatives.

To explore Flagler’s comprehensive profile and discover more about its innovative learning experiences, click here.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education. The member schools within the Colleges of Distinction consortium distinguish themselves through their dedicated focus on the undergraduate experience. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors. For more information, and to learn how to become a College of Distinction, visit CollegesofDistinction.com.

About Flagler College

Flagler College is a top-ranked, private, nonprofit college offering 40 majors, 47 minors, 1 Master’s degree program, and 2 pre-professional programs at its location in the heart of the nation’s oldest city, St. Augustine, Florida.

We see opportunity everywhere and pursue the possibilities of tomorrow with boldness. Home to the former Hotel Ponce de Leon, a National Historic Landmark built by railroad pioneer Henry Flagler in 1888, we are known as one of the world’s most beautiful college

