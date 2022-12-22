Flagler condo association president arrested again on more video voyeurism charges, deputies say

Deputies in Flagler County said they have rearrested a man on additional charges of video voyeurism.

Officials said Robert W. Orr was arrested on Dec. 14 on nine additional felony charges.

Deputies said Orr was charged with an additional five counts of video voyeurism and an additional four counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Investigators said they have identified at least four total victims recorded as far back as 2018.

Deputies said they searched encrypted files on Orr’s laptop which led to the most recent charges.

According to court records, all of the victims were unknowingly being recorded by hidden video cameras within the condominium.

This brings Orr’s total charges to 12 counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, officials said.

“We knew when we arrested this pervert this was likely not his first time,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Our major case unit has combed through his seized technology and worked hard to bring justice to the victims in this case. I encourage anyone else that thinks they may have been a victim to contact us.”

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

