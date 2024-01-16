Flagler County deputies ask for help finding man gone missing while traveling to Palm Coast

Flagler County deputies are asking the public for help tracking down a man who went missing while on his way to Palm Coast.

Deputies say 61-year-old Kelly Hook was traveling from Richmond, Virginia and was expected to be in Palm Coast Saturday, but never arrived.

Hook was driving a maroon 2011 Ford F250.

The sheriff’s office shared pictures of Hook and the truck he was driving to social media in an attempt to get the public to help locate him.

Hook was described by the sheriff’s office as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone who sees Hook or knows where he might be is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

