Flagler County deputies search for missing teen

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

According to a news release, Christian Studer was last seen Saturday around 8 p.m.

Investigators said he was driving a silver 2003 Toyota Camry with a Florida Marine Corps license plate reading QCY9T.

Deputies said Studer could have been heading to Ormond Beach.

If you have seen or know where he is, contact the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

