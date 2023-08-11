Flagler County deputy exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

Dramatic body shows the moments after a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy was exposed to fentanyl.

It happened Thursday during a traffic stop in Bunnell. The deputy found drugs inside of the car and took them out to test them before falling to the ground and had to be revived by another deputy.

Despite wearing gloves and other personal protection gear, the Flagler County sheriff’s office said he became exposed to fentanyl found in the car.

“It took two doses of Narcan, and it did not erase all of the symptoms he was experiencing,” Division Chief John Welker said.

Several calls came in about a reckless driver around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies later learned the suspect, George Clemmons, was involved in a hit-and-run in Bunnell. Before he continued on State Road 11, he reportedly ran off the road multiple times and nearly caused more crashes.

When deputies found him, they discovered narcotics and alcohol in his vehicle.

Welker said he did not know why the deputy had that reaction but Clemmons did not.

“What I know is the sheriff’s office provides our deputies with the proper protection equipment, but in today’s world with fentanyl and a lot of these drugs that are out here, they can easily be airborne and absorbed through the skin,” he said.

The deputy is out of the hospital and recovering at home. Clemmons is facing a DUI charge and several drug-related charges.

