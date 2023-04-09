Flagler County to host free housing fair and financial wellness clinic

Flagler County, Palm Coast, and the Mid-Florida Housing Partnership will host a free housing fair and financial wellness clinic that will provide residents with information on programs available for down payment assistance, owner-occupied rehabilitation, mortgage products, strategies to avoid foreclosure, and the Fair Housing Act.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone – homeowners, potential home buyers, and renters – to get some valuable information from housing industry professionals,” said Flagler County Housing Program Manager Devrie Paradowski. “There will be mini classes and workshops held throughout the day.”

In addition to learning about the home buying process and evaluating mortgage readiness, potential homebuyers can learn about new mortgage loan products. Homeowners will receive information about refinance opportunities, owner-occupied rehab programs, and foreclosure avoidance strategies.

The event will also feature credit counseling provided by HUD Housing Counselors, and attendees are invited to receive a free credit report.

Representatives from Palm Coast, Flagler County, the Flagler County Association of Realtors, area mortgage lenders, and other housing professionals will provide information and answer questions about down payment assistance programs and new affordable housing initiatives.

The housing fair is held annually during Fair Housing Month, which commemorates the approval of the Fair Housing Act 55 years ago.

The fair will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors building in Bunnell.

