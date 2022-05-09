Flagler County inmate busted for birthday card drug smuggling, deputies say

An inmate at the Flagler County Jail will be staying a little longer after he was caught smuggling drugs into the facility in birthday cards.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies said Eric Marcotte was busted trying to smuggle drugs in letters sent to him, specifically birthday cards with Suboxone strips glued inside them.

Detectives first intercepted a piece of mail addressed to the 26-year-old on April 27 and found a birthday card with a peeling corner. Upon further inspection, detectives discovered a silver strip of tape located in between the card paper containing two strips of Suboxone.

Deputies said detectives then made a controlled delivery of the “birthday cards” and arrested Marcotte.

“An inmate at the Green Roof Inn just extended his stay,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Inmates will try anything when it comes to getting drugs. Well, happy birthday to Eric but it’s not the surprise you were hoping for.”

Marcotte was charged with the introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Marcotte was arrested in February on two felony charges of grand theft and carjacking.

He’s currently being held without bond.

