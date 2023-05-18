Flagler County School Board appoints Interim Superintendent

With the current Superintendent on the way out, the Flagler County School Board has picked a temporary replacement.

The five board members voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint current Assistant Superintendent LaShakia Moore to serve as Interim Superintendent for the district until the new permanent Superintendent is selected.

Moore has worked in Flagler County Schools for 15 years, first as a teacher. She served as the Principal of Rymfire Elementary in Palm Coast and was promoted to Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services last year.

“I am humbled by our School Board’s confidence in me to lead this district for the next six months,” Moore said in a statement. “There is a line of leaders who have guided this district through my career here, and I hope to steer the ship forward just as they had done.”

Moore’s term begins on June 1, allowing her time to work with current Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt before her contract expires on June 30.

The School Board voted at a special meeting on April 4 not to renew Mittelstadt’s contract. She came to the district in 2020 after serving as Deputy Superintendent of Schools in St. Johns County.

Moore’s appointment will continue through the end of January 2024. Her interim contract could be extended if a permanent Superintendent hasn’t been chosen by the end of this year.

