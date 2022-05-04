Flagler County sheriff calls on community for help after teen killed in drive-by shooting

Flagler County deputies say a local teenager who had already survived a previous shooting was killed in a drive-by Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 16-year-old Keymarion Hall.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just before 10 p.m. reporting the sound of gunshots near the intersection of South Pine Street and East Booe Street in Bunnell.

Police from the City of Bunnell also responded to the area where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Hall was taken to Halifax Health Hospital where he died. The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Tuesday’s shooting was just the latest in a series of violent incidents involving Flagler County teenagers.

Hall’s cousin, coach, and mentor, Dewayne Jenkins says the shooting happened directly in front of his home.

“You know it really stings, because he had all the talent and potential in the world,” Jenkins said.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is calling on the community to step up and help put a stop to the violence.

“Churches and parents need to get involved,’ Sheriff Staly said. “Don’t let gang members, if that’s what they turn out to be, be the parents to your kids.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Hall is the second Flagler Palm Coast High School student to be shot and killed in less than five months.

The principal of the schools and Flagler Schools Superintendent said they will have extra counselors on-hand and are encouraging anyone with information on the case to share it with investigators.

