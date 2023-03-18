Flagler County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 12-year-old girl

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, Jadalynne Deck.

The 12-year-old was last seen on March 17th at approximately 10 p.m., and authorities believe that she ran away from her residence on Chestnut Ave in Bunnell.

Jadalynne Deck is 5′7″ and weighs 198 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, with a scar in the middle of her forehead. When last seen, she was wearing a gray shirt and red/black checkered pajama pants.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating Jadalynne’s disappearance and has urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

The Sheriff’s Office has provided a phone number, 386-313-4911, for anyone who may have information regarding Jadalynne’s case, which is number 23-26282.

