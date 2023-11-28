Flagler County Sheriff releases facial reconstruction of 1980 cold case homicide victim

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office released this facial reconstruction of a homicide victim whose skeletal remains were found in 1980 south of Bunnell.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a new facial reconstruction will lead to the name of a cold case homicide victim whose body was found more than four decades ago south of Bunnell.

The skeletal remains of the man were found on May 28, 1980, near a canal on State Road 11 about 2 miles south of the city.

Investigators know the man was the victim of a homicide. What they don’t know is who he was.

But they believe his family could be from the Flagler County area.

The sheriff's office was successful earlier this year in identifying a homicide victim in a 1997 cold case in which a man's body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway in Flagler Beach. DNA analysis and relational genealogy by Othram, a company that is also involved in Bunnell case, helped identify the body as that of Robert Bruce McPhail, a significant step as detectives work to determine who killed him.

This latest case is even older. In 1980, the medical examiner and forensic anthropologists believed the skeletal remains belonged to a Black male estimated to be between 20 to 27 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7 and between 145 to 150 pounds.

The man does not match any known missing person cases from that time.

In December 2022, the sheriff’s office cold case unit submitted the victim’s bones to Othram Inc. for DNA processing in hopes of identifying the victim.

In October 2023, Othram provided information suggesting the victim’s background was mostly of African origin with a smaller percentage of European origin, the sheriff’s office stated.

Information from Othram suggests the victim’s family could be from areas surrounding Flagler County, the sheriff’s office stated.

The cold case unit then requested assistance from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Forensic Imaging Unit to complete a craniofacial reconstruction.

The PBCSO FIU interpreted the data from Othram and examined the skull to make the reconstruction, which is an interpretation of how the victim could have possibly looked.

“I want to thank the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Now we need the public’s help to tell us who he is. Someone knows him. Let’s give him a name so his family will know what happened.”

Anyone with information or who may think this could be their loved one is asked to contact the FCSO Cold Case Unit at SScalia@FlaglerSheriff.com or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of North East Florida by calling 1-888-277 TIPS.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler Sheriff's Office releases facial reconstruction in cold case