Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly recognized with law enforcement leadership award

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was recognized Friday with the Law Enforcement Leadership Award at the sixth annual Florida Historically Black Colleges and Universities Law Enforcement Luncheon at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

Staly received the award at the Center for Law and Social Justice at B-CU, where he was recognized for his leadership, community-policing engagement efforts, and for providing internships and opportunities to minority applicants and B-CU interns, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Staly said in an interview with The News-Journal that it is a challenge to attract minority candidates.

“To hire minorities has always been historically difficult in law enforcement, because minority applicants get pressure from their communities to not become law enforcement,” Staly said.

On the other side, law enforcement for decades was not receptive to minorities, he said.

“While those times have changed, you still have the stigma there,” Staly said.

Staly said minority applicants do not generally come from wealthy families, so the agency pays for their academy and pays them a salary while they attend the academy, so they can learn while still paying their bills and supporting their families.

And while those perks help attract minorities, they are benefits all applicants receive regardless of background, he said.

Flagler County must compete with larger agencies, such as Orange County, that pay more. But Flagler County has a better quality of life, Staly said.

The agency also pays the full health insurance cost and college tuition, including books, up to a master’s degree.

"I’ve got some really great minority deputy sheriffs that serve this community both in the detention and law enforcement side," Staly said.

Staly has promoted the highest-ranking Black officials in the agency's history: Division Chief David Williams in the Law Enforcement Division and Commander Althea Civil in the Court and Detention Services Division. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robin Towns is the agency’s first Black K-9 handler.

“You have to make your agency welcoming to minority applicants,” Staly said in the phone interview.

Staly and other representatives from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office participated in the Florida HBCUs Law Enforcement Career Symposium throughout the day which provided agencies the opportunity to meet and recruit students from Florida’s four HBCUs who are interested in pursuing law enforcement careers. Approximately 350 students attended the event.

“I believe that our efforts to keep our community safe are strengthened by reflecting the diversity of our community. This event was a valuable opportunity to engage with students from our state’s HBCUs as we work to grow our agency and reflect our community,” Staly stated in the release.

About the award, Staly stated in the release: “I am honored to be among the law enforcement professionals recognized today. Building a strong relationship between our agency and our community has been incredibly important to me since the day I became sheriff. This recognition is a testament to our partnership with B-CU that we greatly cherish.”

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has a total of 238 sworn detention and law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff's office. Of those, 196 are male or 82.35% and 42 are females or 17.65%. The ranks of sworn officers include 22 Black officers representing 9.24%; 18 Hispanic, 7.56%; four Asian, 1.68%; one Indian, 0.42% and one "other," 0.42%.

The numbers show a close correlation but Staly said they are not there yet.

Flagler County had a population of 126,705, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures from July 2022. Of that, 10.6% were Black, 11.8% were Hispanic and 2.5% were Asian. And 51.5% of the county's population were women, according to the Census Bureau.

