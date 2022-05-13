Flagler County Sheriff's Office honors fallen law enforcement officers

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the family and friends of fallen officers hold up electric blue candles during a memorial service on May 5, 2022, at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

Family and friends held up electric blue candles and placed a red rose on a star formed by yellow flowers during a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office memorial service for fallen law enforcement officers last week in Bunnell.

The ceremony was in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is May 15, but Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said he held it early because some would be busy that day.

Staly himself will be out of town. He will be escorting the families of Flagler County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano and Sgt. Francesco Celico to Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Luciano, 60, died Aug. 26 after contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak at the jail. Celico died on Sept. 9, 2011, of a massive heart attack after “a high-stress work incident,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Luciano's and Celico’s names will be etched on the memorial wall. Celico had not been nominated until recently and his name was just approved to be added to the wall.

Sheriff Staly says the memorials the right thing to do for people who served community

Staly said he would be with the families during a Concerns of Police Survivors event and then again at the National Law Enforcement Memorial which concludes on Sunday with a candlelight vigil.

Staly said in a phone interview that he’d prefer not to have memorials because it means a law enforcement officer had died.

“It’s clearly something I wish I didn’t have to do, but it’s the right thing to do to support the families that lost loved ones while serving the community and I'm honored to assist them as they attend these memorial events in Washington, D.C.

“The fallen heroes' names will be etched into the National Law Enforcement wall. They will be etched in the wall for eternity,” Staly said.

But before the ceremony in Washington, D.C., the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office held its 2022 Fallen Officer Memorial and Candlelight Vigil on May 5 on the steps of the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

The names of Luciano, Celico and other members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were read during the ceremony and family members were escorted to place a red rose on a gold star formed by yellow flowers.

Also recognized during the service was Bunnell Police Sgt. Dominic Guida, 43, who died after suffering a heart attack on Nov. 9 during a training exercise, and FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, the son of Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin.

Daniel Alfin and fellow FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, were fatally shot on Feb. 2, 2021, while trying to serve a warrant in a child pornography investigation in Sunrise in Broward County.

“In the end, each of these heroes, like so many across the country, paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting all of us,” Staly said. “Paying tribute to our fallen heroes no matter what color of uniform they wear and remembering those that have made a difference in your life, the lives of others and our community is an important and sacred duty.

“And we must always remember our fallen heroes' families, as they made the sacrifice for our community, too, as they must carry on without their loved one.”

Staly said he was shot early in his law enforcement career.

"For those of you who don't know, I'm one of the lucky ones. Early in my career, I survived being shot three times saving the life of a deputy sheriff. So I understand firsthand the dangers of our profession,” Staly said.

Whether a patrol deputy on the street or a detention deputy at the jail, it’s a risky job, Staly said.

“We all serve in a dangerous profession. Recognizing our fallen heroes and their families, it was an honor that I take very seriously."

Celico’s father, Carlos Celico, said that his son’s name, along with Guida's, were among 85 names engraved this year on the FOP Law Enforcement Memorial Wall in Tallahassee.

“They were real good friends. And they have their names engraved in Tallahassee right next to each other,” Celico said. “This year is very special."

Luciano’s daughter, Tina Luciano, stood with members after the memorial.

“It was beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” she said. “It’s nice to know he will always be remembered.”

Flagler County Sheriff's Office fallen

Here are the names and date of death of the six Flagler County Sheriff’s Office members who were honored during the ceremony: Sheriff Perry Hall, Aug. 21, 1927; Deputy George “Son” Durrance, Aug. 24, 1927; Sheriff Homer Brooks, March 23, 1965; Deputy Charles “Chuck” Sease, July 5, 2003; Sgt. Francesco “Frankie” Celico, Sept. 9, 2011; Deputy 1st Class Paul Luciano, Aug. 26, 2021. Also recognized during the service were Bunnell Police Sgt. Dominic Guida, Nov. 9, 2021; and FBI Agent Daniel Alfin, Feb. 2, 2021.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Sheriff's Office honors fallen law enforcement officers