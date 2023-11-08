Flagler County Sheriff's Office receives $354,896 federal grant to fight hate crimes

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received $354,896 to combat hate crimes in the county thanks to a 2023 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Program federal grant.

Flagler County has had only four reported hate crimes since Sheriff Rick Staly took office in 2017, according to the sheriff's office. One took place in 2018 and three took place in 2022, the sheriff's office stated.

"One hate crime is one too many," Staly said in a phone interview. "This allows us to get ahead of it, instead of waiting for it to get out of control. We won't tolerate hate crimes in Flagler County."

The Hate Crime Statistics Act defines hate crimes as “crimes that manifest evidence of prejudice based on race, gender or gender identity, religion, disability, sexual orientation or ethnicity.”

The sheriff's office will use the grant funding to fight hate crimes before they happen by expanding its existing Targeted Violence Prevention Program over a four-year period, according to a release. This includes supplies, overtime, software, training, and new technology to improve the agency’s monitoring and reporting capabilities of potential hate crimes and targeted violence before they occur.

The Targeted Violence Prevention Program helps the sheriff's office assess threats and security for high-risk areas, such as religious facilities, Temple Beth Shalom or the African American Cultural Society, Staly said in a phone interview.

"Any of those areas that have historically been threatened or victims of hate crimes," Staly said. "It will help us prevent that and arrest offenders if we get a credible threat."

He said the grant would pay for supplies, which could include anything from surveillance gear to general office supplies, such as what's needed to produce and print reports. That takes the burden off local taxpayers, the sheriff said.

Staly said the grant will help keep Flagler's bad history in the past.

"If you look at the history of Flagler County, this county was the last to desegregate schools," Staly said. "Back in the '30s and '40s, I don't know exactly when it ended, but the KKK was known to march in the streets of Bunnell."

While the county has only had four hate crimes since 2017, it's possible there could have been more but they were not reported, he said.

"A lot of times these things occur and people don't report them out of fear of retaliation," Staly said.

And while Flagler County has not seen any reported antisemitic activity, it has increased around the country. Next door, Volusia County saw several instances of antisemitic activity this year as neo-Nazi groups held up hate banners and distributed antisemitic leaflets.

"When you look at what's going on around the country right now, and frankly, around the world, with the protests and antisemitic activity that's going on, it's very alarming," Staly said.

He recalled recent comments from FBI Director Christopher Wray who said that antisemitism was reaching “historic levels” nationwide. Wray said that while Jewish Americans account for about 2.4% of the American public, they are the targets of about 60% of the religious-based hate crimes.

"We certainly have a problem in this country," Staly said.

“Today, there is no room for hate in our community,” Staly stated in the release. “Our deputies are already on alert for any biased-based criminals and threats and our agency works hard to prevent targeted violence against anyone in our community and it will not be tolerated. With this grant, we will be even more equipped to effectively monitor and prevent hate crimes to protect everyone in Flagler County."

The Flagler Sheriff's Office stated it has received more than $3.7 million in grants to enhance and improve services to the community and inmates in the jail since Since FY 2020-21.

"My feeling is that our taxpayers pay these federal and state taxes and it's my responsibility to get as much of that back to our county and hopefully more than we pay in, in some cases, because that money that we pay in is going to go somewhere," Staly said. "So it might as well come back to make our community safer."

The grant was named after two victims of horrific hate crimes.

Matthew Shepard was a 21-year-old gay student at the University of Wyoming when he was attacked on Oct. 7, 1998, and left to die tied to a fence in a field outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died Oct. 12, 1998, of his injuries in a hospital.

James Byrd Jr. was a 49-year-old Black man who was picked up by three white men in a pickup truck as Byrd walked home on June 7, 1998, in Texas. Two of the men beat Byrd, chained him to the truck and dragged his body down a deserted road until he died of his injuries. Two of the three white men were later executed by Texas and a third is serving a life sentence.

The federal grant was provided through the Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance, according to the sheriff's office. The funds are awarded to agencies to improve outreach and educational tools and to enhance victim reporting tools and fund the investigation and prosecution of hate crimes committed based on a victim’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or disability.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who is a victim of a hate crime or knows of someone who is to please call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911 to report or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). Always remember, "If you see something, say something."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Sheriff's Office secures $354K to fight hate crimes