Flagler County student accused of attacking school worker after she confiscated his Nintendo Switch

A Flagler County high school student was arrested after violently attacking a paraprofessional school employee at Matanzas High School, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Matanzas High School on Tuesday after reports that a school employee had been attacked on campus.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the school, they found a woman on the ground with severe injuries.

Deputies said she was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a male student.

The 17-year-old student was escorted from the area and later placed in custody, deputies said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the student stated that he was upset because the school employee took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class.

Officials said video footage from within the school shows the student, who is approximately 6 feet 6 inches and weighs 270 pounds, is shown walking fast toward the victim and pushing, knocking her to the school floor, which knocked her unconscious.

The student is then shown kicking and punching the unconscious victim several times in the back and head, officials said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said others rushed in to help the woman who was unconscious during the entire assault and unable to protect herself.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.