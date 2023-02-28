Flagler County teen accused of attacking school employee to be charged as adult, deputies say

A 17-year-old Flagler County student will be charged as an adult after being accused of attacking a school employee at Matanzas High School, our sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

Officials said video footage from within the school shows the student -- who is approximately 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds -- is shown walking quickly toward the victim, pushing her and knocking her to the floor, which knocked her unconscious.

Deputies said she was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a 17-year-old student.

Investigators said the teen was upset because the worker had taken away his Nintendo Switch.

Deputies said others rushed in to help the woman who was unconscious during the entire assault and unable to protect herself.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Records show the student has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

