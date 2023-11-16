Flagler County woman accused of armed home invasion with her children inside car

Deputies in Flagler County said a woman was arrested after an armed home invasion in Palm Coast.

Deputies said Karra Strickland entered the home of someone she knew.

They said she pointed a gun at the victim and took cash from the house.

Read: FCSO Awarded More Than $350,000 to Combat Hate Crimes in Flagler County

Deputies said found a gun and cash when they searched Strickland’s home.

Investigators said her three children were waiting in the car while she committed the home invasion.

See: Deputies: Flagler County middle school student, 14, pulled knife on students, staff

“Not controlling your anger and then committing a crime to settle a score will get you arrested and a bed at the Green Roof Inn every time,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “And, she’s off the list for being the mother of the year by taking her children along with her to a home invasion that could have turned deadly. I commend our team that worked throughout the day and night to quickly solve this case and arrest the offender.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.