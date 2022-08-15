Flagler County woman accused of handcuffing daughter to car’s steering wheel

Flagler County deputies said they are investigating a case of child abuse that happened Thursday.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Palm Coast resident Priscilla Florentino after they responded to reports of child abuse.

Deputies said their investigation began Thursday after they were called out to a Red Roof Inn.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office they were upset after seeing a girl, later identified as Florentino’s daughter, who was handcuffed to a steering wheel inside a car.

A witness told deputies that Florentino said she was upset at the 12-year-old for alleged sexual behavior.

Other witnesses told deputies the child was seen with a disparaging message written on her head and her hair was recently shaved into a “military cut.”

Another witness allegedly saw the girl having a pipe shoved into her mouth, choking the child.

Deputies said they showed up at a home on Prospect Lane on Thursday evening for a domestic disturbance.

As they spoke with Florentino about the alleged abuse, she became combative and struck one of the deputies, according to a report.

Florentino was arrested and charged with child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer.

