Flagler deputies, local firefighters rescue woman and child from partially submerged car

Frank Fernandez, Daytona Beach News-Journal
·1 min read

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with firefighters rescued a woman and her child who were trapped in a car partially submerged in a ditch.

The crash happened Friday along State Road 100 in western Flagler County about 4 miles from the Putnam County line.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a dazed man outside the vehicle, according to body camera video and the sheriff's office. A woman and small child were both still trapped just above the waterline inside the vehicle which had careened into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies forced their way into the car to help the woman and child. The Palm Coast Fire Department also arrived and worked to rescue the pair from the partially submerged vehicle. Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported them to AdventHealth Palm Coast for treatment.

“I’m very proud of our deputies’ fast reaction and their compassion to quickly start the rescue of the child who was in a car seat with the car quickly filling up with water,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a phone interview. “It was a team effort with the local fire departments and our deputies were first on the scene and started the rescue.”

Flagler County Sheriff's deputies work to rescue a woman and child trapped in a car partially submerged in a ditch in western Flagler County on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Firefighters also helped in the rescue.
Flagler County Sheriff's deputies work to rescue a woman and child trapped in a car partially submerged in a ditch in western Flagler County on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Firefighters also helped in the rescue.

"This could have ended up as double-fatality, one of which was an infant child,” Staly added.

Staly said it was good that the child was strapped in.

“And fortunately the parents did the right thing so that the child did not go flying through the car when it rolled onto its side in a water-filled ditch,” Staly said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman, child rescued from car in water-filled ditch in Flagler County

Recommended Stories

  • Best used trucks to buy in 2024

    The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas cars

    Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas-powered vehicles

    Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.

  • The World Cruise on TikTok is an unintentional online reality show

    “New characters unlocked on the nine month Ultimate World Cruise TikTok channel!” says an older man as pink letters fly across the screen to form a kooky subtitle. Mike and Nancy are empty nesters whose TikTok videos look like they were edited on software from the early 2000s. No, we’re not aboard the nine-month worldwide voyage on Royal Caribbean – but like millions of people on the internet, we’re watching intently as the world cruise becomes an accidental online reality show.

  • How new inflation numbers complicate the Fed's next move on rates

    A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March

  • 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging and feature upgrades

    The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.

  • Airbnb or hotel? Overmoon's vacation rental model aims to combine the best of both

    Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks slide as inflation jumps more than expected

    Stocks fell into negative territory after the latest inflation report showed prices increases aren't falling as quickly as expected.

  • Inflation increases more than expected in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech now works with employee badges

    Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.

  • OGX shampoo review: A budget-friendly fix for dry, damaged hair

    The ultra-moisturizing drugstore formulas feel much more expensive than they are.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024, including the Galaxy S24 smartphone launch

    Samsung is set to unveil its Galaxy S24 smartphones at the first Unpacked of the year. Here's a look at what to expect, including some of the generative AI features.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Google Cloud rolls out new gen AI products for retailers

    Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.

  • Finn raises $109M on a $658M valuation, taking its car subscription platform up another gear

    Finn, a startup based out of Munich that operates a platform for new car subscriptions -- an alternative to buying or leasing for those who want to drive new vehicles -- has raised a sizable round of growth funding, money it plans to use to expand its tech and reach, with a move into more electric vehicles and cloud-based tools to manage its services. The company, which currently manages 25,000 subscriptions in Germany and the U.S., has raised €100 million ($109-110 million), a Series C that values the company at €600 million post-money ($658 million at current rates). Planet First Partners, a European growth equity firm that says it focuses on sustainability, is leading the round.

  • Why investors will find it 'easier to make money' in 2024

    The year may have started off inauspiciously, but there are still many opportunities in the market — precisely because of the negative sentiment. And already, the S&P 500 is back up for the year.

  • Nick Saban retires; a look at his legacy & what comes next for Alabama

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.

  • Michigan suspends leading scorer Dug McDaniel for next 6 road games

    Dug McDaniel will still be allowed to play in Ann Arbor for the Wolverines during his suspension.

  • Best Car GPS Trackers in 2024

    These GPS trackers will help you keep track of your car no matter where it is.