Flagler deputies, local firefighters rescue woman and child from partially submerged car

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies along with firefighters rescued a woman and her child who were trapped in a car partially submerged in a ditch.

The crash happened Friday along State Road 100 in western Flagler County about 4 miles from the Putnam County line.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a dazed man outside the vehicle, according to body camera video and the sheriff's office. A woman and small child were both still trapped just above the waterline inside the vehicle which had careened into a ditch, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies forced their way into the car to help the woman and child. The Palm Coast Fire Department also arrived and worked to rescue the pair from the partially submerged vehicle. Flagler County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported them to AdventHealth Palm Coast for treatment.

“I’m very proud of our deputies’ fast reaction and their compassion to quickly start the rescue of the child who was in a car seat with the car quickly filling up with water,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a phone interview. “It was a team effort with the local fire departments and our deputies were first on the scene and started the rescue.”

Flagler County Sheriff's deputies work to rescue a woman and child trapped in a car partially submerged in a ditch in western Flagler County on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Firefighters also helped in the rescue.

"This could have ended up as double-fatality, one of which was an infant child,” Staly added.

Staly said it was good that the child was strapped in.

“And fortunately the parents did the right thing so that the child did not go flying through the car when it rolled onto its side in a water-filled ditch,” Staly said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Woman, child rescued from car in water-filled ditch in Flagler County