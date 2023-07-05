Flagler deputies observe 20 years since the death of Deputy Charles T. “Chuck” Sease

Wednesday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will mark 20 years since the end of watch for Deputy Sheriff Charles T. “Chuck” Sease.

The sheriff’s office will hold a procession and wreath-laying ceremony along I-95 South near the State Road 100 exit ramp Wednesday at 7 a.m.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Sease was struck and killed by a suspect’s vehicle while attempting to deploy stop sticks on an I-95 exit ramp at State Road 100.

After the collision, the suspect lost control and crashed. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Deputy Sease had served with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for only two months.

The suspect involved in the pursuit and crash, Bruce Grove, received 35 years in prison and is expected to be released in July 2032.





