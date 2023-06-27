Flagler detective uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver on U.S. 1

A Flagler County Sheriff's Office detective used his unmarked Dodge Challenger patrol car to force a wrong-way off the road Monday on U.S. 1, the sheriff's office stated. Timothy Toporek was accused of driving under the influence.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s detective risked his life by using his vehicle to knock a wrong-way driver off U.S. 1, potentially saving the lives of other drivers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Timothy Toporek, 57, of Flagler Beach, was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence, and fleeing and eluding. He was being held Tuesday at the Flagler County jail on $9,000 bond.

Neither the detective nor Toporek sustained any injuries.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Master Detective Daniel Malta on Monday was conducting a traffic stop about 12:58 p.m. when he saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north in the southbound left lane of U.S. 1.

Malta quickly ended his traffic stop and turned his attention to intercepting the wrong-way driver.

He activated his lights and sirens and followed Toporek, but Toporek continued heading the wrong way, the sheriff’s office stated.

Malta then passed Toporek’s vehicle and steered his patrol car into wrong-way driver’s path. Toporek’s vehicle struck the rear passenger side of Malta’s patrol car, but Toporek still did not stop.

Malta then steered his front fender into Toporek’s vehicle, which wound up in the median in the area of 5940 S. U.S. 1 near a Dollar General store in Flagler County.

The impact left Toporek's vehicle inoperable, forcing him to stop, the sheriff’s office stated.

Malta noted that Toporek was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. He also smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Toporek, who refused to take a breathalyzer.

The detective asked Toporek for his driver's license but instead Toporek gave him his debit card, according to body camera video. He then asked Toporek who the president was and Toporek, after hesitating, said: "Obama."

Former President Barack Obama completed his second term in January 2017.

Toporek was arrested in 2015 on a charge of disorderly intoxication - alcohol. The State Attorneys Office dropped that charge in 2016 after Toporek entered a residential treatment program for chemical dependency, according to court records.

“His reckless behavior could have hurt innocent drivers on the road, not to mention one of our deputies,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I commend Master Detective Malta for making the right decision in a split second to stop this driver before he could hurt an innocent driver. Detective Malta did not hesitate to put his own life at risk to save others because an impaired driver made a stupid decision to drive drunk.”

