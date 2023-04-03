Flagler ex-condo president sentenced to 2 years for secretly video recording woman

A bailiff takes a DNA sample from Robert Orr, who was the ex-president of the Las Brisas condominium association near Marineland. Orr was sentenced to two years in prison for secretly videotaping a woman. (Photo: Frank Fernandez)

A former Flagler County condominium board president apologized and said he was mentally ill before he was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for using hidden cameras to secretly record a woman visiting a condo.

Robert William Orr, who was the president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in the Matanzas Shores community near Marineland, was adjudicated guilty on 12 counts of video voyeurism and six counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device in two cases.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins sentenced the 59-year-old Orr to two years in state prison followed by three years probation on each case to run concurrent, according to the terms of the plea agreement.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office began the investigation after a woman in August discovered a video camera hidden in a flower pot and focused on the master bedroom where she had been sleeping in a condo unit. Videos showed the woman undressing in the bedroom and using the bathroom. Investigators found videos of multiple victims.

The News-Journal will not identify the woman because she is a victim of a sexual crime.

Ex-condo president is a 'monster'

The woman appeared via Zoom at the hearing and said that she worries that Orr has copies of the videos somewhere or has shared the videos.

"Who knows what he has done with these videos?" she said.

She said Orr did not have any mental health issues.

“This person that stands in front of you today is nothing but a monster and master manipulator,” the woman said.

She said she needed therapy for the harm that the secret recordings had done to her .

Assistant State Attorney Melissa Clark said she had discussed the plea agreement with the woman before the hearing and she was in agreement with its terms, which the woman confirmed during the hearing.

Orr was represented by attorney Patrick McGeehan.

Ex-condo president asks for forgiveness

Orr apologized to the woman and said he hoped to earn her trust again.

“You trusted me and I destroyed that. I hurt you. It hurts me that I hurt you,” Orr said.

Robert Orr, the former president of the Las Brisas condominium association near Marineland, was sentenced on Monday to two years state prison for secretly video recording a woman.

He added: “I can only hope that someday you’ll forgive me,” Orr said.

He said he had been diagnosed with mental illnesses and was receiving treatment.

Once released from prison, Orr must follow a number of conditions, including no contact with the victim; completion of sex offender treatment and submitting to at least one annual polygraph exam with a person trained to administer the test and undergo a mental health evaluation within 30 days of his release. Orr is also barred from having internet access or access to pornography unless approved by a sex offender counselor. He also cannot own or possess video surveillance equipment.

A bailiff took a DNA sample from Orr's mouth before the ex-condo president was escorted out of the courtroom to be transported to the Flagler County jail.

