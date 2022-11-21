Flagler man upset over lost car keys shoots at several people inside bar, deputies say

Deputies in Flagler County said they arrested a Palm Coast man after he allegedly fired a handgun at several people inside a bar over the weekend.

Officials said they arrested Connor Anderson after a shooting inside Smiles Nite Club on Sunday.

Deputies said Anderson was at the bar with a woman but became upset when he couldn’t find his car keys.

Anderson left the bar and returned with a firearm, placed the female in a headlock, and held the gun to her head, deputies said.

Patrons at the bar told deputies they intervened and attempted to get the gun away from Anderson as he fired the gun around six times toward several people inside the bar.

Deputies said patrons of the bar were able to tackle Anderson and get him on the ground before he fled the bar.

Officials said no one was hurt in the shooting.

According to a report, Anderson was found in a nearby parking lot and still armed with a 9 mm Glock handgun.

Deputies said Anderson was arrested and charged with six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

“It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer, and alcohol, and guns never mix well,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives.”

