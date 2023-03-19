Flagler News of Record

COUNTY JAIL DOCKET

Abraham Acosta, 31, St. Augustine, returned for court; Matthew Brown, 24, Palm Coast, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation felony offense; Russell Conn, 56, Palm Coast, violation of probation felony offense, battery on person over age 65, petit theft; Nathanael Dreger, 35, Palm Coast, driving with a suspended license habitual (felony); Austin Eastmoore, 25, Palm Coast, grand theft over $5,000 (UPDATE: no charges filed); David Erdman, 26, Bunnell, returned for court; Austin Flores, 20, Palm Coast, violation of probation felony offense, resisting arrest without violence, battery; Chelsea Gardner, 32, Palm Coast, violation of pretrial release (felony); Michael Gardner, 25, no address given, violation of probation felony offense; Willie Gardner III, 24, Bunnell, violation of probation felony offense; Lauren Gildersleeve, 36, Flagler Beach, out-of-county warrant (2); Khalief Gray, 28, Palm Coast, serving sentence for court; Henry Holmes Jr., 46, Rockledge, Fla., out-of-county warrant, possession of hashish, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, violation of probation felony offense; Paul Houwen, 46, Plantation, Fla., domestic battery by strangulation; Francisco Ildelfonso, 36, Palm Coast, fugitive from justice; Dennis Jones, 53, Palm Coast, battery domestic violence, domestic battery by strangulation; Charles Jordan, 35, Bunnell, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of cocaine; Edward Kittle, 47, Palm Coast, fugitive from justice; Jennifer Lamb, 35, Bartow, Fla., violation of probation felony offense; Rosa Miguel, 51, Flagler Beach, serving sentence for court; Paul Miller, 71, Flagler Beach, returned for court; Jermaine Moore, 34, Palm Coast, uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes; Danielle Mullener, 32, Palm Coast, violation of probation felony offense; Alfred Nicoli, 45, Palm Coast, violation of probation felony offense; April Paine, 42, Bunnell, resisting arrest without violence, battery on law enforcement officer, battery domestic violence; Tyran Smith, 32, Bunnell, possession and sale of oxycodone within 1,000 feet of a church, unlawful use of two-way communications device; Ydaliz Suarez, 34, Edgewater, violation of probation felony offense; Felix Vega, 20, Palm Coast, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (2); Obtravius Watkins, 34, Ormond Beach, attempted felony murder, kidnapping, sex battery, contempt of court felony; Jarian Webb, 37, Palm Coast, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, tampering with or destroying evidence, felony driving while license suspended.

SUITS

Bank of America NA v. Carl and Jill Morana, real property. Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Debra and Terence Simpson, real property. Ocean Hammock Property Owners Association Inc v. Foxworth Properties LLC, real property. Federal National Mortgage Association v. Kelly Manno, real property.

LIENS

Gutter Cap of Florida/Synergy Rents LLC v. Hal and Linda Irwin, $833. Pearsons Plumbing Inc. v. Branch Island Walk Associates LP, $7,045. City of Palm Coast v.: Ann and Randy Jochim, $560; Hannelore and James Grogan, $552; Amanda and Robert Drakes, $568; Judith Conception, $545; Nellie Gonzalez, $542; Dovydas Cepulis, $567. City of Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board v.: Elizabeth Ernie, $3,570; Caliber Home Loans Inc., $1,695; Kenneth Eady, $1,820; Juanita Gray and Raymond Gray Jr., $3,420; Donald and Marie Corcoran, $4,070; Chantha and Sophal Kes, $520; Margaret Franzen, $270; Kay Johnston, $120; Bruce Fraser, $570; Gudrun Kastritis, $120; Sokhom and Thida Neou, $971; Sokhom and Thida Neou, $1,772; David and Susan Beare, $4,620.

TAX LIENS

Florida Department of Revenue v.: Robert Keith/Bobby's Coastal Auto Repair, $2,656; Sunshine Express 308/PRSM Inc., $7,544; Sledz East Kustomz Inc., $2,536; Brenda Acor/Iron Boot Pub, $1,324; Uncaged Tasting Room LLC, $1,356. Internal Revenue Service v. Dionne and Ewert Lynch, $33,237; Joyce and Kenneth Rommel, $50,426.

MARRIAGES

James Hays Jr. and Bobbi Hoover, both of Bunnell. Heather Badger and Chadwick Felmet, both of Palm Coast. Paul Fay Jr. and Caitlin Vahey, both of Palm Coast. Ashton Crosby and Thomas Shumaker, both of Bunnell. Kenneth Pate and Deborah Tober, both of Flagler Beach. Khayri Herron and Kristina Kellyman, both of Palm Coast.

DISSOLUTIONS

Terrie v. Troy Huffman. David v. Michelle Russell. John v. Sandra Shaw. Scott v. Elke Jensen. Carol v. Michael Hanlon. Alisa King v. William King II. Abril Cestoni v. David Flores. Richard v. Sharon Tursi.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler News of Record