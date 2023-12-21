Flagler school board approves 2024-25 calendar, adds 7 minutes to high school day

The Flagler County School Board Tuesday approved the district's 2024-25 school year calendar.

The motion — made by Christy Chong and seconded by Colleen Conklin — passed unanimously.

The first semester, with 85 days, runs from Aug. 12 through Dec. 20. The second semester, with 94 days, runs from Jan. 7 through May 29.

Flagler’s calendar committee prioritized starting after Aug. 10, closing schools to students on polling days, and preserving one week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break.

In order to accommodate these priorities, the calendar committee suggested adding one minute to every high school class — totaling seven extra minutes per day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024-25 school year in Flagler County:

When does Flagler’s school year start?

Flagler County Schools starts Aug. 12, 2024.

Per Florida Statute 1001.42, schools cannot start earlier than Aug. 10. Since Aug. 10 falls on a Saturday in 2024, the district cannot start its school year until the following Monday.

When are teacher professional learning days?

Teachers will have professional learning days and planning days the week prior to school starting: Aug. 5 through 9.

And since 2024 is an election year, five of Flagler’s schools — Belle Terre, Old Kings, Rymfire and Wadsworth elementary schools, and Matanzas High School — will be used as polling places on Aug. 20 and Nov. 5. Teachers will have professional learning on those days, so students will not be in school when buildings are being used as polling places.

Teachers will also have work days on Oct. 14, Jan. 6, March 14 and May 30. Students will not report to campus those days.

When is Thanksgiving Break?

Teachers and students will be off Nov. 25 through 29 for a Thanksgiving break.

According to Louise Bossardet, the district’s coordinator of data quality, this was something the calendar committee prioritized as the Flagler community expressed a preference for having the entire week off.

When is winter break?

Flagler’s winter break will run from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

Bossardet said having two weeks off between semesters will create necessary time for the district to take care of smaller maintenance projects instead of having to do everything in the summer.

When is spring break?

Spring break is slated for March 17 through 21. Bossardet said Volusia County Schools, St. John's County School District and Daytona State College all have the same week off.

What days are paid holidays?

Labor Day — Sept. 2 — is a paid holiday. Instructional staff will be compensated for their time off.

Veterans Day — Nov. 11 — is a non-work holiday, so teachers do not have to work, and they will not get paid for their time off.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Jan. 20 — is a paid holiday.

Presidents’ Day — Jan. 17 — is a paid holiday.

Memorial Day — May 26 — is a paid holiday.

When are hurricane make-up days?

Flagler Schools has allotted for six hurricane make-up days, to be used in this order:

Oct. 14.

Jan. 6.

Nov, 25.

Nov. 26.

Dec. 23.

March 14.

When is graduation?

Class of 2025 graduation dates have not been finalized yet, according to Bossardet.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Schools approves 2024-25 academic calendar