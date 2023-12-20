Flagler School Board approves McGee as Bunnell principal

Cari McGee was named Bunnell Elementary's new principal at the Flagler County School Board meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

BUNNELL — The Flagler County School Board unanimously approved Superintendent LaShakia Moore's recommendation Tuesday to promote Cari McGee from assistant principal to principal at Bunnell Elementary.

A team led by the district's human resources department — including district staff, community members, parents and Bunnell Elementary staff — met and interviewed all potential candidates, according to Moore. The team made its top two recommendations, and after interviewing both individuals, Moore and senior leadership selected McGee for the position.

She will start immediately, according to Jason Wheeler, the district's coordinator of communications.

"I do not take this charge lightly and will serve the school and community with great respect," McGee told the board Tuesday. "We will continue to move Flagler forward and remain Bullpup strong."

McGee has been Bunnell Elementary's assistant principal since July 2019, according to a district press release; she previously served as a school counselor for more than a decade.

McGee replaces former Bunnell Principal Donelle Evensen, who resigned Sept. 6 following community outrage over a school assembly during which all Black fourth- and fifth-graders were called into the cafeteria to discuss low test scores. It didn't matter whether the students passed or failed; they were selected to attend the assembly based on race.

Prior to resigning, Evensen was placed on paid administrative leave.

Marcus Sanfilippo, Flagler's coordinator of special projects and a former principal of Bunnell Elementary, has been serving the elementary school on an interim basis.

“I appreciate Superintendent Moore's confidence in me," McGee said. "I have been proud to be a Bullpup these past five years and am excited to see how we can move this campus forward.”

