Flagler sheriff: 2 teens killed caught in middle of feud stemming from social media, rap songs

The Flagler County sheriff said two teenagers killed months apart were both innocent victims of a feud.

Three people have been arrested and deputies are looking for one more suspect, Terrell Sampson, for the murders of Noah Smith in January and Keymarion Hall last month.

During an update delivered Tuesday, Sheriff Rick Staly said neither victim was the target in the shootings.

Staly said Hall and Smith were caught in the middle of a beef between those two groups that included drive-by shootings and taunts over social media and in rap songs.

“The victims of the homicides were good kids,” Staly said. “They were innocent victims, they were not the intended targets of the drive-by shooting,” Staly said.

Smith was gunned down in January on Anderson Street in Bunnell. Hall was killed in a similar drive-by shooting five months later, and the victims weren’t the intended targets in either shooting.

Deputies said Devandre Williams is believed to be involved in both shootings.

Investigators said the teens were caught in the middle between groups feuding from Bunnell and Palm Coast.

Both teens’ loved ones spoke at the news conference, still struggling with the loss of their loved ones.

“This doesn’t make sense, young people killing each other,” Hall’s grandmother said. “We got to get our kids back at church or somewhere or some kind of program.”

Several other people have been arrested during the course of the investigation, and Staly said more arrests and charges could be possible.

