Flagler sheriff: $719,583 stolen from Flagler Schools through electronic fund transfer

A thief stole $719,583 from the Flagler County School District through an electronic funds transfer via a computer, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said at a press conference Wednesday.

The money was intended to pay for an ongoing expansion at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast.

Staly also said it was unlikely the money would be recovered due to the time delay in discovering the fraud.

The missing money was discovered when the contractor contacted the school to say the expected payment had not been received, Staly said.

That prompted the school district to review its accounts and that's when it discovered the missing funds, Staly said.

Staly said the sheriff's office has seized one computer from the school district as part of the investigation and is seeking another computer from the contractor.

Staly said there was limited information he could release, such as how much time elapsed between when the money was taken and when it was discovered to be missing.

But he did say that due to the time lapse it was unlikely the money would be recovered.

"It's not an error by the school district or the contractor. These things take time and sometimes they are not found right away. And that's what makes these cases so difficult and this is very typical of what occurs in these cases," Staly said.

Staly did say the school district contacted the sheriff's office on Tuesday.

A redacted report provided by the sheriff's office states that there had been several communications with Flagler Schools starting on July 19 in an attempt to set up an ACH, or automated clearing house network, to fund the Matanzas High School project. The network allows the electronic transfer of funds.

The report states that on Sept. 20 an email was received requesting information for electronic transfer forms. The recipient of the email was redacted as was the bank name and apparently the name of the responder, who replied Sept. 21.

The report also states that on Sept. 22, purchasing records show a check for the amount of $719,583 was paid to someone, who was also redacted. The district then received a call on Oct. 2 from someone or a company whose name was redacted saying they had not received payment.

Flagler County Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore said she appreciated the fast reaction from the sheriff's office.

"We are not concerned that any of our finances or any of our other data is in jeopardy, but again it is early in the investigation and we will continue to work with the sheriff's department and I'm confident in the men and women that serve here and if there's an opportunity to recover I know they will."

When asked if the district had any insurance to cover the theft, Moore said "we are looking at all of our options."

Staly said the sheriff's office has the ability to investigate the case and that the FBI and the Secret Service have offered help if needed.

Staly said he has personally investigated such crimes in the past.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Flagler County Schools loses more than $719K in fraudulent transfer